Staff recognised for 1,090 years of NHS service

Forty-five staff from Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) have between them, completed over 1,090 years dedicated to caring for people.

In a recent awards ceremony, colleagues received long service awards in appreciation of their NHS work.

Elaine Baylis, Group Chair at Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group presented the awards alongside Professor Karen Dunderdale, Chief Executive for Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group.

Clinical and support staff received certificates for 20, 30, or 40 years of NHS service.

Lee (centre) receiving his award from Elaine Baylis (left) and Professor Karen Dunderdale (right)

Elaine said: “I was privileged to present these certificates to our colleagues, to honour their contribution and commitment to great patient care in the NHS.

“These colleagues have held numerous roles in their careers in Lincolnshire and beyond, so it’s important we say thank you and recognise their achievements.”

Lee Gifford, a Senior Apprentice Lead, reached the 20 year milestone. Lee’s NHS carer started in 2004 as an NVQ coordinator. He progressed through various roles, as an NVQ project lead, wider workforce educator and lead for food safety. In 2016, he established an apprenticeship centre, which achieved a ‘Good’ rating from OFSTED. Lee won Leader of the Year 2021, in LCHS’s staff awards. Lee has also been involved in staff support groups – to help staff from different backgrounds with unique challenges.

Lee said: “Throughout my two-decades I have had an incredible journey, witnessing many changes. I have supported over 1,000 individuals to achieve their career aspirations across multiple professional fields.

Sarah Baldam (centre) receiving her award from Elaine Baylis (left) and Professor Karen Dunderdale (right)

“I have loved and continue to enjoy every part of my journey with the NHS and would recommend anyone starting out in a career to come and join us.”

Sarah Baldam, a Senior Respiratory Nurse Specialist, achieved 30 years’ service, having qualified as Registered Nurse in 1994 in Oxford. She took her first post at Nottingham City Hospital as D grade staff nurse and progressed her career as a senior nurse in Intensive Care Units in Nottingham and at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. In 2007 Sarah joined the LCHS Countywide Community Respiratory Team in Boston to set up the Community based Adult Oxygen Assessment Service in East Lincolnshire, now a countywide service.

Sarah’s main role is supporting patients with chronic lung disease to live well at home, reduce hospital admissions and review and manage home oxygen therapy. She is a non-medical prescriber.

Sarah said: “As a child I only ever wanted to be a nurse. I feel incredibly lucky to have had 30 wonderful years in my nursing career, and I can’t believe how quickly those years have passed.

“I have the privilege of working with amazing people in the NHS. I love my current role; I see the difference that good community care makes to patients’ quality of life and patients are so grateful for everything we do for them.”

If you'd like to find out more about NHS careers, please visit the LCHS website to see our latest vacancies.