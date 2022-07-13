Star-studded auction planned to raise money for people living with Alzheimers

Chris Suich with some of her celebrity auction items.

Chris Suich is the new president of Louth Inner Wheel, and as part of her year of fundraising, is organising a celebrity auction on September 4 in aid of Alzheimers resources for people in the Louth area.

This fundraiser is poignant for Chris as her husband Bob, who just celebrated his 70th birthday in May and is the retired Head of Leisure and Tourism at east Lindsey District Council, is living with advanced Alzheimer’s and is receiving hospice care.

She explained: “It’s been a long and hard journey for us, I wanted to try and do something positive and being president has given the the opportunity to raise money for my chosen charity, and it will be for dementia services and Carers First.

Chris with Keeley Donovan's budgie dress.

"My journey of life has taken me down this path and I just want to help people, particularly those who are just starting out on this journey.”

Chris started by writing to famous people to explain what she was doing, and said she's been pleasantly surprised by the response from celebrities who have donated items to auction off at the event.

The first of whom was Dame Joan Collins, who donated a signed photo and a pink scarf for the auction, and many other celebrities have followed suit.

The star-studded supporters include Stephen Fry who has donated a signed book, BBC presenter Keeley Donovan who has donated her famous budgie dress, and actor Warwick Davis who has provided signed Warner Bros’ merchandise – and even Prime Minister Boris Johnson has donated a signed 10 Downing St brochure.

The auction on September 4 will be held at the Brackenborough Hotel in Fotherby, near Louth, and includes a two-course lunch, with the auction held shortly afterwards.