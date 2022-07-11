Stay safe in hot weather

Stay hydrated and stay in the shade during hot weather.

Temperatures are expected to be high throughout this week, and Lincolnshire residents are being advised to remain careful while enjoying the sunny weather and to take precautions to stay safe in the sun.

Councillor Wendy Bowkett, Executive Councillor for Public Health, said: "Please take extra care of children and elderly people in the hot weather as they are more vulnerable to suffering the effects of the heat. We wouldn't want to stop anybody enjoying the sun, so please have fun and look after one another by following our top tips."

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Ward, Director of Public Health for Greater Lincolnshire, added: "We want everybody to enjoy the fine weather, but, to avoid your fun in the sun being spoiled, be aware of our top tips. They're really simple: drink water, wear a hat and look after those most at risk."

Here are the top tips for sun safety and staying healthy in the heat:

Avoid going out between 11am and 3pm when the sun is at its hottest. Make sure the sunscreen you are using is SPF15 or higher. Check the ‘use by’ date: the active ingredient may have deteriorated if sunscreen is out of date or has been left in direct sunlight. Wear UV wraparound sunglasses to reduce UV exposure to your eyes. Avoid strenuous outdoor activity, like sport, DIY, or gardening. If you can’t avoid it keep it for cooler parts of the day, like early morning or evening. If you must go out, stay in the shade. Wear a hat and light, loose-fitting clothes, preferably cotton. Take care when you’re outside with children. Metal play equipment can get very hot in the sun and even cause burns. Stay inside, in the coolest rooms in your home, as much as possible. Close curtains on windows that let a lot of sun into your home. Keep windows that are exposed to daytime sun closed during the day and open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. Be aware of security issues of open windows, especially in ground floor rooms. Drink regularly even if you do not feel thirsty - water or fruit juice are best – and try to avoid alcohol, tea and coffee. They make dehydration worse Keep an eye on isolated, ill or older people, as well as babies and young children, and call a doctor or social services if someone is unwell and needs further help.

The symptoms of heat exhaustion include headaches. dizziness, nausea and vomiting, muscle weakness or cramps and an intense thirst.

If you experience any of these symptoms, move somewhere cool and drink plenty of water or fruit juice.

If you can, take a lukewarm shower or sponge yourself down with cold water.

Heatstroke can develop if heat exhaustion is left untreated, but it can also occur suddenly and without warning.

The heat can affect anyone, so even if you are fully fit, it’s important to take precautions to stay cool during hot weather.

Some groups are more at risk of serious harm due to the heat, including children and babies, older people and those with ongoing physical or mental health conditions.

Contact your doctor, a pharmacist or call 111 if you are worried about your health or the health of someone else during a heatwave, especially if you are taking medication, if you feel unwell or have any unusual symptoms.

If you have symptoms of heat exhaustion, rest for several hours, keep cool and drink water or fruit juice. Seek medical advice if they get worse or don’t go away.

If symptoms are severe or someone you are with has collapsed, call 999.