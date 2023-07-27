Step out on sociable well-being walks - 17 free new walks from Lincolnshire Co-op

More people will have easy access to friendly, nearby group walks thanks to a scheme run by Lincolnshire Co-op.

Walk Leaders and Community Team on a group Wellbeing Walk. Image: Lincolnshire Co-op

Since January, a further 17 Wellbeing Walks have been introduced across greater Lincolnshire, from Cleethorpes to Sutton Bridge.,

The new walks, which come under the national Ramblers Wellbeing Walks scheme, bring the total number of Wellbeing Walks the society co-ordinates and supports to 78, which more than 2,600 walkers take part in.Included in the new walks are Binbrook, from Binbrook Village Hall; Horncastle Buggy Walk, from, Queen Street Methodist Church; Irby in the Marsh, from Irby and Bratoft Village Hall; Market Rasen, from Market Rasen Leisure Centre; The Keals, from Keals Village Hall; and Wragby, from Wragby Market Place.

The aim of the Wellbeing Walks scheme is for members of the local community to become and stay active, while providing a great opportunity to socialise with like-minded people and explore their local landscapes.

'The Keals' Walk Leader Heather Naden. Image: Lincolnshire Co-op

More than 250 friendly, specially trained walk leaders are on hand to encourage and support walkers as they complete their 30-to-90-minute stroll through their local parks, villages and towns.

All walks are free of charge and open to everyone regardless of fitness level.

Senior Community Co-ordinator Andrew Bullivant said: “The introduction of the new

Wellbeing Walks is exciting.

"We always strive to make life better for people within our communities, and the new walks allow us to do just that.

“We’re able to reach new areas and therefore encourage more people to get involved and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.”

Newly trained Walk Leader Heather Naden recently started to lead The Keals, a new walk that joins East Keal, West Keal and Keal Cotes near Spilsby.

She said: “I’m a well-established walker, it is something I’ve always enjoyed, but I’m quite a shy, introverted person, so training to be a walk leader was a huge thing for me to do!

“But I’m really enjoying leading the new walk. Only good things can come out of bringing people together and being active. It’s a great chance to socialise while being out and about in nature, which feeds your soul.”