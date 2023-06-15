A free NHS talking therapies service which has helped thousands of people with mental health conditions in Lincolnshire has been given a new name.

Steps2change, a service offered by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Trust, will now be known as NHS Lincolnshire Talking Therapies, following a national rebrand of talking therapy services across the country.

With the tagline ‘for anxiety and depression’, the new name hopes to make it easier for people to understand what help and support the service offers and be consistent with similar services across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The only change people will see will be the new name and patients already accessing the service will not experience any difference to the care they are receiving.

The Stamford Lincolnshire Talking Therapies team.

How people access the service will also remain unchanged, meaning anyone aged 16 and over and experiencing issues such as anxiety, depression and stress can be referred to the service through their GP, or they can self-refer on the Lincolnshire Talking Therapies website.

Claire Hancox, NHS Lincolnshire Talking Therapies service manager, said: “The rebrand is part of a national decision that will see all Improving Access to Psychological Therapies services in the country adopting the NHS Talking Therapies name.

“We may have a new name, but it will be business as usual as we look to help people in Lincolnshire experiencing common mental health problems, such as anxiety and depression, through talking therapy, as well as providing employment advice to assist people to return to work.”

Advertisement

Advertisement