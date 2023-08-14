Strong as Iron at Eden as new gym relaunching

​This hard-working couple are about to realise their dream of opening their own gym and helping people to feel good.

Prestige Health Club going through a rebrand and renamed Iron Eden. Co-owner, Tim McGibbon

​Tim McGibbon, a personal trainer for more than 17 years, is teaming up with his wife Laura to transform the former Prestige Health Club on Louth’s Industrial Estate into Iron Eden, a gym community where everyone is welcome and they can achieve their fitness goals.

Tim said he has always wanted to own his own gym as the facilities he has worked at previously felt like a “conveyor belt” of clients coming in and out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I always felt something was missing and I want to be able to offer more than that,” he said, “I want to offer a more personal feel to my work and with the chain gyms that that wasn’t really possible.

Prestige Health Club has been renamed Iron Eden.

"I’m passionate about helping people, and it’s my dream to offer a gym that can help people feel both physically and mentally well.”

Louth-born Laura said that this plan had come sooner than they expected in life as they both currently work full-time and have three children – Gracie, 12, Iris, 2, and six-month-old Lochlan – but when the opportunity came up when Prestige became available, Tim decided to go for it.

"We thought, how can we make our lives busier than they already are!” she laughed, “But luckily we’re a great team and work really well together, and he’s a brilliant, hands-on dad so we make it work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We’re so excited and we have no doubt that we will make a success of this as this is something Louth needs.”

Iron Eden co-owner, Tim McGibbon, giving the gym a makeover.

Iron Eden offers both cardio and weight equipment, and is offering a free personalised training and nutrition plan for their clients to help people get started.

“I haven’t always felt welcome at some gyms I’ve been to, and I know if people don’t really know where to start when they walk into the gym and or can feel embarrassed, and if they don’t see results, they will soon give up and we don't want that,” Laura said, “We want to help people to get results and feel good about themselves.”

"When you first walk into the gym it can be daunting,” Tim added, “But if you know what you’re doing and have a set plan in mind it’s a big win and that’s what we want to offer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tim has not only got many years of personal training under his belt, but is GP-referral trained to help people who have been referred to try exercise for their mental or physical health, and said one of his proudest moments was helping a lady become strong enough to stand for 40 seconds to applaud her son at his graduation.

Laura has been helped on her fitness journey by Tim herself, which began after the birth of Iris, and has continued following the birth of Lochlan.

He also wants to further himself to help more clients by training in pre and post-natal fitness and nutrition to help mums to regain their confidence and fitness levels after having their children.

Tim and Laura are currently hard at work rebranding the gym to make it their own, and are planning a relaunch event on Saturday September 2.