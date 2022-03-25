Support group relaunches for Sleaford and Grantham people affected by Macular Degeneration

Sleaford Town Hall - the venue for meetings of the Sleaford and Grantham Macular Support Group.

The Sleaford and Grantham Macular Support Group was set up nearly ten years ago to offer assistance to those diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Chairman Sylvia Lawes said they used to meet at Barkston village hall but now meet regularly at Sleaford Town Hall in Navigation Yard, off Carre Street.

After a two-year break due to Covid, they will have their first face to face group meeting on Friday, April 1, from 10am until 12noon.

She said: “There are a lot of people with AMD that probably don’t know that we exist. I am losing my sight rapidly and it is a major cause of blindness in older people.”

There is treatment now for one variation of the disease.

They had planned to hold an awareness event last year but that had to be put on hold. they also have information posters in local GP surgeries and opticians.

Now at the upcoming meeting they will have a guest speaker, Paul Holden, who is regional manager of the Macular Society.

Sylvia said: “Just come along to the meeting if you are interested and we can find out if we can be of use - we welcome more members and want to enlarge our support group.”