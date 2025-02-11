Surprise awards for staff during NHS England visit to Lincoln

NHS England's Chief Midwifery Officer, Kate Brintworth and colleagues, Scott Johnson, Improvement Advisor and Gaynor Armstrong, Regional Chief Midwifery Officer visited Lincoln County Hospital last month.

The team were shown around the maternity department, introduced to staff and given a presentation on the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust’s (ULTH) improvement journey to date.

At the end of the day, Amy Garratt, Specialist Midwife, a group of maternity staff and the visit organiser, Libby Grooby were surprised with chief midwifery awards for their achievements.

Amy Garratt worked on an improvement project about the induction of labour in pregnant women, for which she was given a silver chief midwifery award. This included capturing patient feedback and using it to create a new set of resources for patients and staff and a new process for managing delays.

The United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Shared Decision Making Council group with Kate Brintworth (centre) and Robyn Dalton (far right).

Amy said: “What an absolute honour to receive this award from the chief midwifery officer - it was a complete shock - for once I was speechless!

“I am proud to have made a small difference to the induction of labour journey for women and their families. I would like to thank the clinical staff who are delivering induction of labour care, for their help with making the improvements.”

The second award, also a silver chief midwifery award, went to a group of maternity staff who formed a shared decision making council for inpatient maternity. The group progress ideas and projects that lead to improvements for everyone. For example, explaining the food options to support patients with dietary requirements such as gestational diabetes. The group spoke to the Trust’s dieticians and patients and created posters to increase awareness of alternative food options.

Robyn Dalton, a midwife, who was part of the initial shared decision making council for inpatient maternity said: “I really enjoyed being part of the council and seeing patients and staff benefit from the improvements we made.

United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust's Director of Midwifery Libby Grooby and Kate Brintworth, NHS England's Chief Midwifery Officer.

“I am excited to see the newly relaunched council get started and see what ideas and enhancements they make to the maternity service.”

The last award went to Libby Grooby, Director of Midwifery, for how she has transformed the maternity department over the last four years. This has included clearer plans of care and treatment for patients, better staff support and improving maternity care. She was described as an outstanding leader in challenging times.

Libby said: “The day was a great success, and we had some lovely feedback. It was great that the team showcased their amazing work to improve services for our women and their families.

“As I had planned the day and submitted nominations for members of the team, I was completely shocked to find I had been secretly nominated for a gold chief midwifery award.

“It was an honour to receive the award for my part in the ULTH journey.”

Kate Brintworth, Chief Midwifery Officer at NHS England said: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Lincoln County Hospital where I saw how enthusiastic staff were about providing great patient care.

“And it was clear how committed everyone was to keep making further improvements for women, babies and their families.”