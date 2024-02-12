Sutton on Sea WI's 'generous support' raises £500 for ​Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance

LNAA’s volunteer Steve Tandy receives a cheque from Sutton on Sea WI.

The ​Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was chosen as the Sutton on Sea WI’s Charity of the Year for 2023, and throughout the year the members held several fundraisers for the charity.

LNAA’s volunteer Steve Tandy attended a talk for 60 members of the Sutton on Sea WI last week and accepted a cheque for £500.

Steve said: “It was lovely to meet everyone involved with this fundraising initiative.

"Generous support like this allows us to spread awareness of LNAA among local communities as well as helping keep our crew in the air and by patients’ sides on their worst day.”

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance’s doctors, paramedics and pilots attended 1,7771 incidents in 2023, over 130 more than in 2021, and last year was the charity’s busiest year to date.

This year is the 30th anniversary for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and there are plans in place by the trustees for the next 12 months to be able to help even more patients.

"As a charity, we receive no direct government funding for our operations and we rely on the support people in every community in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire for the £10million needed to operate 24 hours of the day, every day of the year,” said chief executive Karen Jobling.

"As demand for our service grows, we know that costs will also increase, and we thank everyone who has supported us in whatever way and enabled us to be by the side of patients, day and night.”