Sweet success for farm's fundraiser

Hugo Fenwick, 6, and Hermione Fenwick, 2, of Alford

​Galley Hill Farm near Alford hosted its popular Strawberry Fayre on Sunday (July 2), raising money for national end of life charity Marie Curie.

Now in its sixth year, the event saw visitors come along during the day to pick strawberries, enjoy cream teas, and a hog roast, as well as enjoy live music, craft stalls and activities for children, and overall the event raised £5,200 for Marie Curie, with money still coming in.

Marie Curie is a cause close to farm owners Ian Scaman and his wife Sandra’s hearts after they nursed Ian’s mum Anne towards the end of her life, and the first Strawberry Fayre was held just two weeks after she died in July 2015.

Holly Bowles with Heidi Bowles, 3, Rosie Bowles, 8, and Millie Bowles, 10.

Lauren Alexander Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie in Lincolnshire said: “It’s thanks to amazing supporters like Sandra and Ian and all the team at Galley Hill Farm, that Marie Curie has been there for those affected by terminal illness over the past 75 years, but today our work is more needed than ever.

“We know that everyone will be affected by dying, death and bereavement and our aim is to make sure that everyone has the best possible end of life experience.

"With the continued support of fundraising activities like the Strawberry Fayre and the amazing amount of money that they raised, we can ensure a future where everyone gets the care they need.”

Founded in 1948, today (Thursday) is Marie Curie’s 75th anniversary and last year, 46,000 people were cared for by Marie Curie Doctors, Nurses, and Healthcare Assistants, and around 1.2 million people accessed their information and support services.

Freya Young, Paulina Rapacz, Gill Southgate, Ella Mendham, Gina Thomson and Molly Scaman selling cream teas.

To fundraise for Marie Curie in Lincolnshire and to find out more about other ways to support the charity, email Lauren at [email protected] or visit: Mariecurie.org.uk