Teddies to bring comfort to LNAA's youngest patients
LNAA Patient Liaison Manager, Hayley Burton said: “These adorable ‘Teddies for Loving Care‘ bears will bring comfort and warmth to paediatric patients during their time with us. These cuddly companions will be readily available to provide a source of solace and companionship whenever our young patients may need it most. And, when we need more, they’ll deliver more!
“We extend our thanks to the Lincoln Freemasons Division for their thoughtful donation and ongoing support of our mission to provide exceptional care to our youngest patients. Their generosity will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of our paediatric patients and their families.”