'The best dentist's I've ever been to' -- rich praise for Alford surgery in CQC report

A dental practice in Alford is all smiles after earning rich praise in a report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Alford Dental Care surgery, which is run by 56-year-old Dr Ronald Hartzenberg, was reviewed by the CQC during the summer.

And although a one-word rating was not prescribed, the assessment found that the South Street practice was meeting the regulations in all five categories, which meant it was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

The inspectors also received positive feedback from patients, who were encouraged by the practice to share their views.

The Alford Dental Care surgery, which has been highly praised by the Care Quality Commission.

One patient declared: “This is the best dentist’s I’ve ever been to”. While another said: “The dentist is very good.”

The CQC report said: “The practice shared feedback with the team. We were told this was reviewed and, where suggestions had been made, appropriate action would be taken.

"Staff gathered feedback from patients, the public and external partners, and demonstrated a commitment to acting on it.”

Alford Dental Care provides NHS and private dental care and treatment for adults and children. It has three treatment rooms and employs three dentists, four dental nurses, one dental therapist and two receptionists.

The inspectors found that the surgery had “effective leadership and a culture of continuous improvement”.

"The practice had systems to manage risks,” the report went on. “Recruitment procedures generally reflected current legislation.

"Infected control procedures followed published guidance, while patients’ care and treatment were provided in line with current guidance.

"Patients were treated with dignity and respect. At the time of our assessment, they could access care, support and treatment when required.”