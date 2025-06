The Lincoln Hospital recognised for outstanding patient care at national awards

Staff and doctors at The Lincoln Hospital, part of Circle Health Group, have been recognised for the outstanding quality of care they deliver to patients at the Laing Buisson Awards on Thursday 21st November in London.

Along with other Circle hospitals, they won the prestigious Laing Buisson award for best private hospitals nationally. The private hospital located in Lincoln was praised for the way they supported staff and patient outcomes, and the award presented to the hospital’s owners specifically recognised the contribution The Lincoln Hospital makes to the overall success of the organisation.

The prestigious Laing Bussion awards are held each year and look for a private hospital group that excels in the delivery of care for patients. Judge’s this year noted that The Lincoln Hospital and Circle Health Group “showcased an excellent growth story” and “achieved market-leading outcomes that significantly improves patient access and affordability.” This is the second time in four years that The Lincoln Hospital has been recognised as one of the UK’s leading hospitals.

In 2023, The Lincoln Hospital’s owners, Circle Health Group’s Patient Report Outcome Measures (PROMS) were the highest in the independent sector for the knee surgery category and well above the national average in hip surgery. PROMS are recognised as the gold standard for determining the clinical effectiveness of a hospital’s treatments and services.

Hospital Group of the Year award

Moreover, The Lincoln Hospital had the lowest levels of infections and unplanned transfers of care on record. The award also looked at how The Lincoln Hospital supported their workforce. As one of the largest employers in Lincoln, in 2023 they were involved the launch of the independent sector’s first university programme in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University to offer staff a range of professional development courses sponsored by Circle Health Group.

Additionally, The Lincoln Hospital leveraged the national apprenticeship levy to support staff, offering them over 30 unique courses from nursing to administration and finance. The national average of apprenticeship levy utilisitation is between 40-50% with only 5% of staff on apprenticeship pathways. Circle Health Group and The Lincoln Hospital successfully used between 95-100% of the levy in 2023.

Commenting on The Lincoln Hospital’s success at the famous awards, Paolo Pieri, CEO of Circle Health Group, said: “I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication shown by the staff and doctors at The Lincoln Hospital. 2023 was an incredibly successful year for Circle Health Group and to be named again as Hospital Group of the Year for the second time is a testament to the difference The Lincoln Hospital has on the quality of care to patients.”