The revolutionary idea that could save 700 Lincolnshire lives every year

Derek Ward. Photo: LCC

An innovative healthcare model from Brazil could prevent hundreds of deaths every year, Lincolnshire’s public health director believes.

Every single household in the South American country receives a visit from a community health worker, who is able to spot problems and ensure patients get the help they need, once a month.

Lincolnshire’s public health director believes this would cut deaths from cardiovascular diseases in the county by 723 every year, as well as allowing medics to carry out 300,000 extra screenings for cancer.

The model sees workers assigned around 200 homes in the community they live in.

It is one method of preventing health problems outlined in the annual public health report for Lincolnshire.

Director Derek Ward spoke about the potential benefits during a presentation to North Kesteven District Council, in which he urged for a complete overhaul of the healthcare system.

“The system has evolved over the past 80 years and hasn’t been fundamentally redesigned, but the needs of people have completely changed,” he said.

“The key thing the Brazilian system does is support the person with whatever their requirements are. The model shows that a person who understands a community can help massively.

“In England, we have lots of different people funded from different bodies doing different bits.

“For example, a social prescriber in a GP practice doesn’t generally sit within the community, and points patients at other things.

“Brazil don’t point, they take people to the help and make sure they settle into the solution.

“If we got away from funding pots, we could better support communities [with the highest needs]. There’s a real opportunity for better outcomes and freeing up resources in the stretched system.”

Lincolnshire has an ageing population, with increasing numbers of older people living in poor health.

There are also large gaps in quality of life between the coastal and deprived urban areas, and more prosperous parts of the county.

The Brazilian model has been endorsed by the World Health Organisation, and has been found to cut deaths from cardiovascular disease by 34 per cent and heart disease by 21 per cent.

Rates for cancer screening in Lincolnshire are estimated to rise by 82 per cent as a result of the scheme, both helping patients catch diseases early and reducing costs for the NHS.

While there are no plans to implement the system in the UK, the government is looking at some of the biggest ever reforms in how people are treated.

It says it wants to prioritise prevention over treatment, and moving services from hospitals into the communities.