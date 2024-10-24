The team behind tattoo-less radiotherapy scoops a double win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lincoln County Hospital’s Radiotherapy Department is celebrating a double win at the Society of Radiographers Awards for Yorkshire and North Trent Region.

Jacob Curran, SABR and Motion Management Radiographer, was named Radiography Professional of the Year, while the Radiotherapy Team won the Team of the Year title. Both will now progress to represent United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) in the national final of the Radiography Awards 2024.

Jacob and the team were recognised for their work on tattoo-less radiotherapy and using open masks for treatment. ULTH's team has successfully transitioned all radiotherapy patients to surface-guided radiotherapy, eliminating the need to use permanent tattoos as part of the treatment.

Traditionally, radiotherapy patients received three small tattoos to help radiographers accurately align their bodies during treatment. Although effective, these tattoos often served as a lasting reminder of the patient's illness, even after treatment concluded.

Open mask radiotherapy

Surface guided radiotherapy employs advanced 3D camera technology to precisely position patients during treatment. This precise positioning ensures that the treatment machines can effectively target and destroy cancer cells.

ULTH is also the first trust in the country to implement open mask treatment with surface guided radiotherapy for all head and neck patients.

Typically, radiotherapy patients are fitted with tight, restrictive masks that cover their entire face, which can cause distress or mask anxiety. At Lincoln County Hospital, patients now receive masks with an open front, covering only their chin and forehead.

Jacob explained: “This open design allows patients to breathe more easily and significantly reduces anxiety and distress while delivering results as accurate as a full-face mask. Winning the regional award recognises the positive impact open masks and tattoo-less therapy have had on patients and reinforces our commitment to set a new standard for radiotherapy across the country.”

Paula Brown, Radiotherapy Services Manager, said: "This double win is a great credit to the team's and Jacob's contribution to our profession. Wearing an open face mask is a small change, but it can have a huge impact on patient experience and comfort. I am incredibly proud of the team's accomplishments and how we have improved patient care. We are honoured to represent Lincolnshire and the region on the national stage."

The Society of Radiographers Awards has become a well-established celebration of the profession and good practice in all aspects of radiography. The event celebrates the stand-out individuals, teams, and students from across the UK who have made a positive difference to patient care, service delivery or those who have excelled academically. The national final of the Society of Radiographers Awards will take place on Thursday 7 November.