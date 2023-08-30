​Thousands for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance raised by skydiving accountants

​More than £4,000 has been raised for Lincolnshire's vital air ambulance thanks to a team of accountants’ leap of faith.

The Wright Vigar Skydive team.

Seven fearless members of chartered accountants Wright Vigar, embarked on a daring skydive, raising £4,500 to support the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA), their chosen charity of the year.

Tom Maxwell, marketing Manager for Wright Vigor said that they chose Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance as their charity of the year as the air ambulance’s lifesaving efforts “have been nothing short of remarkable, providing an enhanced level of pre-hospital critical care to patients at the scene, giving people with the most severe injuries and medical conditions the very best chance of survival when minutes matter”.

He added: “Each fundraising endeavour by the Wright Vigar team serves as a testament to the firm's ethos of corporate social responsibility and their sincere desire to make a positive difference in the lives of those around them.”

Georgia Watson skydiving for LNAA.

The Wright Vigar team, made up of members from various departments within the firm, took the plunge on August 20, and the team's efforts have already generated £4,500 in donations, getting them nearly halfway towards their ambitious £10,000 fundraising goal for the air ambulance this year.

The breathtaking freefall and exhilarating descent showcased not only their willingness to take on challenges, but also their strong commitment to giving back to the community and supporting a cause that has a profound impact on countless lives.

Tanya Taylor, LNAA’s head of corporate, fundraising and events, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the fantastic support from all the team at Wright Vigar.

"No one wakes up thinking they will need the help of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance, but with our crews on call 24/7, our highly skilled doctors, paramedics and pilots are there to help people involved in life-threatening incidents every single day.

“This donation helps keep our helicopter in the sky and our critical care cars on the road, giving patients the best chance of survival, thank you so much!”

LNAA receives no regular direct funding from the Government, and needs to raise £8 million this year to deliver its life-saving service every hour of the day.