Tide of change for the wellbeing of Mablethorpe’s young people

Mablethorpe seafront - the town has been singled out for research into mental heal needs of its young people.

Funding has been secured for research into the state of mental health among young people in a Lincolnshire coastal community.

Many young people in Lincolnshire struggle with their mental health. In 2023, Lincolnshire County Council found that 21,000 young people across the county had mental health concerns. But only 39 per cent of these people were receiving support.

East Lindsey District Council had the lowest number of referrals, showing many young people might not be getting the help they need.

To help change this, Clip (Community Learning in Partnership) has secured funding to research young people’s mental health in Mablethorpe and the surrounding area.

Lincolnshire Voluntary Engagement Team (LVET) are funding the project through the Health Social Care and Wellbeing Fund.

A group of 16 to 18-year-olds from Clip Mablethorpe’s Flare and Spark programs are leading on the project called ‘Let’s talk about it’. They will speak to other young people in the coastal area to hear about their lived experiences of social, emotional and mental health (SEMH). It is hoped the research will: identify the true local need; ask why young people struggle to ask for help; understand how easy it to find support and information.

This project is hoped to help to provide preventative and early intervention support, with a key action being a leaflet that the group will design themselves. It will share stories, show the support that is available and provide self-help tools in a friendly and age-appropriate way.

Over the next few months, they will be gathering evidence which they will present at an event with local and strategic partners to address their findings. They hope that the research will be used to provide guidance on future projects and services for their area.

Liz Coldicott, Lead Tutor for Flare said: “I’m so happy that we’ve secured this funding for the group. They are so passionate about this subject and really want to be involved in the future of their town.

"This academic year 61 per cent of our students disclosed concerns of SEMH nature and we recognise the support that they need.”

Greg Bacon, CEO of Acis Group, the parent company to Clip commente: ‘”At Acis Group we strive to be there when people need us. This project will help us understand the important issue of the wellbeing challenges young people face. We are eager to hear the results so that we can use them to help shape the future of our services in the area particularly at a time when Clip are due to move into the new Campus for Future Living.”

This project supports findings from a 2024 University of Lincoln study, which showed that young people in Mablethorpe need more opportunities to be listened to and to have their say on local projects. Now, thanks to Clip, young people are being given a voice - and the chance to make real change in their community.

For more information on Clip visit cliplearning.co.uk. For more information on the Campus for Future Living visit campusforfutureliving.co.uk

If you require emotional support call the NHS mental health helpline on 0800 001 4331 and dedicated staff will support you to access the help you need. The phone line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.