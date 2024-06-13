Tour de Lincolnshire with Vintage Tractors raises over £1,000

The tractor drivers completed the Tour de Lincolnshire.

​Tractors chugging 375 miles over six days have raised thousands of pounds for two local charities.

Sam Brown was one of 15 men who drove 14 vintage tractors around the Lincolnshire border over six days, starting and finishing at Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream in Huttoft raising money for the the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and Andy’s Hospice Grimsby.

​They left on the morning of Tuesday June 4, and over the six days, the men drove a total of 375 miles, in all weathers, and finished back at Farmer Brown’s on Sunday afternoon.

Sam is no stranger to fundraisers on a grand scale as he organises the annual Farmer Brown’s Tractor Run each year, despite living with cerebral palsy and using a wheelchair full-time.

The Tour de Lincolnshire with Vintage Tractors on a roll in the Wolds.

"We traveled on lots of very bumpy roads which definitely left our bones shaking and teeth chattering,” he said, “For me , it was a huge challenge as a wheelchair user with cerebral palsy, but the support I got from the team was incredible and I was able to complete the whole experience alongside them doing what we all love and raising money for two fabulous charities.”

The 375 mile route saw the participants driving 14 cab-less, 50 to 70 year old tractors and the drivers saw all types of weather over the six days – rain, wind, and sunshine – and suffered a few breakdowns, “but nothing our team of 15 couldn’t solve!” Sam said.

“We all had an amazing journey, meeting some fantastic supporters along the way. The weather wasn’t always over kind to us but it could have been a lot worse - we only got soaked twice! We received amazing hospitality from all our rest stops throughout the days and nights.”

On Sunday afternoon, the tractors finished back at Farmer Brown’s Ice Cream to hero’s welcome, and Sam said that none of them expected such a reception.