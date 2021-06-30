Town’s largest GP surgery celebrates CQC inspection

Karen Fox EMN-210624-145437001

The news comes after the practice, based on Boston Road with 17,000 patienst on its books, had been criticised for some of its procedures in previous inspections, leaving it ‘requiring improvement’ back in 2019.

It also sees the arrival of a new practice manager, Karen Fox, who has transferred from being a practice manager for private medical company, BUPA.

Miss Fox comment: “The care of patients has never been in question, but some systems and processes needed tightening up to make us run more efficiently, we are extremely pleased that this has been recognised by the CQC in their latest report, we intend to go from strength to strength.

“Everything is very positive, with inspectors mentioning ‘best practice’ on a couple of occasions.

“We have pushed on to doing everything we can possibly do.”

As a newcomer she felt the previous inspections had been a little too harsh, but added: “We have lots of processes in place now – an automated system for things like blood results and we review our figures weekly with all managers aware.”

She pointed out that the practice had always been seen as good at caring for its patients but they have tightened up on the paperwork and learning from any mistakes. “It’s not that staff weren’t doing things before, it was just the evidence wasn’t there,” Miss Fox said.

She did not want to take credit for the new rating as most of the improvements were already in place prior to her arrival and the inspection was done remotely due to Covid-19.

“Hopefully next time we will get outstanding,” she said.

The practice has three GP partners, three employed GPs and a number of doctors training, as well as a full nursing team who run their own clinics for minor injuries and illnesses, or improving care for patients at home. The practice has two physiotherapists to reduce referrals, as well as a large dispensary.

The inspectors also referred to the most recent GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England before the pandemic, between January and March 2020, which asked patients to describe the overall experience of their local GP.

Sleaford Medical Group had ranked among the worst in the county. Out of a response rate of 45 per cent, 8 percent said it was very poor and 13 per cent said it was fairly poor. It had also ranked well below the national average among patients wishing to access appointments. However, the CQC noted there had been no further complaints about access since the survey.