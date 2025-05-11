Tractors ready to roll for children's hospice

Supercars will be on display

This year's tractor road run fundraiser in aid of Andy's Children's Hospice will have the added attraction of supercars and rally cars.

Organised by the Market Rasen friends of Andy's, the event will be taking place at Wrights of Willingham in North Willingham this Sunday, May 18.

Around 40 cars are expected to create a static display at the venue, something the organising team is looking forward to.

Team member Helen Cook said: "The tractor run is always popular, but this year we are ramping things up a bit by welcoming the display of these amazing cars.

Rally cars will join the display

"Tractors, cars and ice cream - what more could anyone want?

"It is going to be a great day for all ages to enjoy and we hope to raise lots of money to support the work of the children's hospice too."

The tractor run will head off at 10am, with a £10 fee to take part, which includes a burger on return.

The cars will be on display throughout the day, until around 3pm.

Tractors heading out on the 2024 run

Market Rasen Rotary will be running a barbecue from noon, while refreshments will be on sale at Wright's cafe throughout the day too.

There will also be a raffle and tombola, for adults and children.

Helen added: "Thanks go to Wright's for allowing us to hold the event and to all the car and tractor owners who will be taking part. We look forward to seeing lots of people there."

For more information, contact Helen on 07976 577010 or Steve on 07880 840457.