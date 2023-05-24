The cycling trio are taking on the 24-hour challenge in memory of Brian Wright, pictured right.

A trio of cyclists are preparing to ride an epic 284 miles in just 24 hours to raise money in memory of a Boston man.

Two family members and a friend will set off from Pilgrim Hospital at midnight this Saturday, May 27, for a cycle tour of hospitals across Lincolnshire.

The epic challenge is in memory of Brian Wright from Boston who died from cancer in July last year, aged 78.

Brian’s son, Chris Wright, his son in law, Fonz Parla, and their friend Barron James have organised the trip to raise funds and awareness for the end-of-life charity Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support, which gave care to Brian and his family.

Fonz said: “Both Marie Curie and Macmillan were there for Brian and our family whenever we needed them, day, or night. They made the tough time we were all going through that little bit easier.

“Brian was a huge fan of bicycles and motorcycles, so in his memory we have planned this endurance cycle ride and will be visiting every hospital in his home county within 24 hours to say thank you.

“Our hope is to raise as much money as possible for both charities, and every donation, big or small, will help them to continue to provide care for families when they need it most.”

In Lincolnshire, Marie Curie provides end-of-life care and support to people within their homes during the night. Macmillan provides medical, emotional, and financial support to local patients and their families.

Lauren Alexander, Community Fundraiser for Marie Curie Lincolnshire, said: “We’re glad that our nurses were there to comfort and care for the whole family as well as Brian in his own home last year, and we’re so grateful to them for taking on this cycle challenge. “The funds raised will allow us to continue to support more families like theirs across Lincolnshire.”

Jamie Davenport, Fundraiser for Macmillan said: “This is such an exciting challenge; I cannot believe anyone could ride a bike for that long! It is a show of dedication that we really appreciate, as we rely on fundraising like this to fund our vital services and support that Brian and his family received.”

The itinerary is as follows (subject to time changes):

• Pilgrim Hospital – midnight

• Holbeach hospital - 1am

• Johnson hospital – approx. 1.35am

• Stamford - approx. 3am to 3.30am

• Grantham - approx. 5am to 5.30am

• Lincoln County – approx. 7.30am to 8am

• Gainsborough John Coupland – approx. 9am to 9.40am

• Goole – approx. 11.40am to 12.10pm

• Scunthorpe – approx. 1.30pm to 2pm

• Grimsby Princess of Wales – approx. 4.30pm to 5pm

• Louth – approx. 6pm to 6.30pm

• Skegness – approx. 8.30pm to 9pm

• Due to return to Pilgrim Hospital approx. 10pm to 10.30pm

