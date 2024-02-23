Triple threat for Mark with first fundraising triathlon

Mark Stones.

​Mark Stones has already walked from Filey to the Priory in Louth and walked the 100-mile perimeter of the Lincolnshire Wolds in under 40 hours, in 2022 and 2023 respectively to raise money for cancer charities.

Well now he is taking on his first ever triathlon in July this year, which will involve a 2km swim, a 180km bike and 100km run totaling 282km.

Mark said that he really wanted to push himself in this latest challenge:

"I’ve never done a triathlon before so I really wanted to push the boundaries,” he said, “It’s going to be the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

The challenge will see Mark complete the 2km swim at the Meridan Leisure Centre, which equates to around 80 lengths, and then take on the 180km bike ride which will be a circular route of the Lincolnshire Wolds, setting off from Louth and heading up to Caistor, Brigg, and then back down to Louth again.

Finally, the 100km run will see Mark head out of Louth and head up towards Caistor and this time, across to Market Rasen, and then back through the Wolds to finish in Louth – and all in under 30 hours.

In order to train for such a monumentous challenge, Mark said he has consulted advice from Louth Triathlon Club and is aiming to run twice a week, cycle twice a week, and swim twice a week to ensure he is as ready as he can be – and he hasn’t regretted choosing such a hilly area to do his challenge.

"I think the thing to do is just do it,” he said, “I’ve always done something for charity and it’s really good for my mental health knowing I’m helping people.

"The Wolds are so beautiful so even when I’m feeling like I’m just done, looking at the lovely view really helps you to keep going.”

He is aiming to raise £500 for Macmillan Cancer, a charity close to his heart.

But Mark isn’t even stopping there with the biggest challenge of his life, as he also has another in the pipeline in November.

As a former member of the Army Infantry, his next challenge will see him set off in full Army kit from the Barton upon Humber cenotaph on November 9 and walking all the way to Louth – in time for the Remembrance Day parade on November 11, leaving a poppy at every war memorial he passes along the way.