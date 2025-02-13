Triumph for Sleaford-based dental practice at industry awards

Treeline Dental Practice celebrate their award.

A Sleaford-based dental practice is celebrating after receiving an accolade at the industry’s top UK awards.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Dentistry Industry Awards 2024 in association with the BDIA’ were hosted at the prestigious Wembley venue in London and Treeline Dental Group, which has a practice in Sleaford, was thrilled to win the prestigious best

Dental Practice Corporate Group 1 award.

The awards night was a chance to stand up and recognise the real work being carried out day-to-day in the dentistry profession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmey Palahey, co-founder of Treeline Dental Group said: “We were thrilled to be recognised at the Dentistry Industry Awards recently and it was a moment for us to reflect on exactly what it takes to be recognised as the best corporate dental group in our category – whilst also delivering for every patient and member of staff.

“I passionately believe that everyone deserves to receive good oral health care and with the current crisis in dentistry in the UK we are determined to do what is within our power to support the most vulnerable patients, whilst also delivering only the best care for everyone.

"Yes, we invest in cutting-edge technology and private dentistry, but NHS care represents the majority of our patient appointments. We also prioritise making a positive difference in the communities we support.

"We are working towards a Gold Award with the Armed Forces Covenant supporting employment for veterans and recognise the Defence Discounts Service. Whilst, research projects in collaboration with National Institute for Health and Care Research are focused on looking at the systemic benefits of the dental work we do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Palahey, is an active board member of the Association of Dental Groups (ADG) a national body focused on improving dentistry for the profession and patients at policy level.

Neil Carmichael, Executive Chair at ADG said: “What a fantastic night was had by all involved in the industry of dentistry - and for ADG members in particular, it was a chance to celebrate the excellent hard work that has gone on throughout the year. Currently dentistry is having a tough time in the UK and we know that the diligence, passion and dedication of the teams within our members’ practices up and down the country are proving what putting patients first really looks like.”

Mr Palahey concluded: “I believe that striving for excellence is what has helped us stand out from the crowd and develop into the multi-award-winning business that we are today. I am both proud and grateful to be surrounded by such a talented team who share this vision. Without them, this win would not have been possible!”

Treeline has practices in Bolsover, Keyworth, Nottingham, Lincoln and Sleaford offering private and NHS dental care.