'Truly exciting' - Construction begins at Boston's Butterfly Hospice on overnight accommodation for relatives

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A long-held ambition among the team behind Boston’s Butterfly Hospice to create overnight accomodation for relatives has taken a significant step forward.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Butterfly Hospice Trust has announced the facility is now under construction at the Rowan Way site.

Butterfly Lodge, as it will be known, will be free of charge to families of guests under the hospice’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will provide them with, in the trust’s words, ‘a comforting space to rest, eat and sleep while remaining close to their loved ones during the most challenging of times’.

Pictured (from left) Nicola Parker, LCHS clinical service lead, Jon Portess, of ST Portess & Son, Lewis Cartwright, of ST Portess & Son, Les Corby, Butterfly Hospice Trust site services and support technician, and Heidi Freeman, Butterfly Hospice Trust chief executive.

The trust says it was ‘dedicated’ to making Butterfly Lodge a reality following public outreach and a ‘clearly expressed need’.

In announcing the start of construction work, it shared comments from members of the public voicing support for such a facility.

One read: “It would be such a benefit for the hospice to have somewhere to go and relax/freshen up without leaving the site so that you can be there for your loved one if anything was to change suddenly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another read: “The Butterfly Hospice is a priceless facility. I strongly believe having the option for overnight accommodation will make handling a very upsetting situation a bit easier, knowing they’re close by to their loved ones.”

A visualisation of how Butterfly Lodge will look.

Butterfly Lodge will feature three private en-suite bedrooms, one of which will be specially adapted for accessibility, along with a communal area. It would offer immediate, round-the-clock access to the hospice, on-site parking, and, what the trust described as, ‘thoughtful, purpose-built amenities to enhance comfort and convenience’.

Heidi Freeman, chief executive of the Butterfly Hospice Trust, said: “This development has been a long time in the making, and it is truly exciting to see the building work now happening. We know that the new facilities will make a huge difference, not just to the families of our guests, but to our guests themselves. Knowing that loved ones can stay close by, will be a source of immense comfort. We are so grateful to everyone who continues to support this project and for the ongoing support of our community.”

Lee Pierce, operations manager, said: “It’s really pleasing to see that we now have construction under way. The Butterfly Lodge will provide the opportunity for families to remain closer to their loved one, have a rest and a place to recharge under difficult circumstances. It is a really proud moment to be leading on a project which will benefit so many families.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The construction is being handled by ST Portess & Son, of Frithville.

A bird's-eye view of the site.

The trust notes, however, there is ‘still much work to be done and funds to raise’. Anyone who would like to contribute in any way, is asked to call the hospice on 01205 311222 or visit its donation page at www.butterflyhospice.org.uk/butterfly-lodge