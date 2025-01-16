Trust apologises to those facing parking problems at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has responded to criticism of the facilities at the Sibsey Road site.
A spokesman for the trust acknowledged the challenges with parking at the hospital, citing the ongoing construction of a multimillion-pound emergency department as a contributing factor.
The new unit is set to include more cubicles for treating patients, a larger resuscitation zone for critically ill individuals, a new x-ray and CT scanner, and additional training spaces to support staff development.
The apology comes after complaints from residents on social media, with some reporting missed appointments due to long queues, which occasionally stretched to the Sibsey Road/Wainfleet Road roundabout.
One user shared their experience on Facebook, writing: “We had to drive around the main car park and the small one twice. Cars were queuing everywhere, even on the double yellow lines on the main road.”
Another posted: “I had an appointment at 9am and there were a few spaces. I was so relieved, although the consultant was over 20 minutes late and said it was due to parking.” They added: “I dread going alone because of parking.”
A trust spokesman responded: “We are aware of the challenges with car parking at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. This has been made worse recently with a number of spaces being unavailable due to the ongoing works onsite for the new emergency department.
“We would like to apologise to anyone who may have experienced difficulty parking during this time.
“We continue to investigate opportunities to not only improve our parking provision but to also support alternative ways for staff and visitors to travel to our hospitals.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.