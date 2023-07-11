Trust 'stepping forward with pride' as rainbow crossing unveiled at Lincolnshire hospitals

Members of the PRIDE+ leadership circle with Barry Jenkins, Andrew Morgan and Alison Marriott.

​The rainbow progress pride flag has been added to pedestrian crossings at Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, Lincoln County Hospital and Grantham and District Hospital as a permanent reminder that support for LGBTQ+ staff, patients and visitors to hospitals extends further than Pride month.

The colourful additions have been added with funding from the United Lincolnshire Hospitals Charity to crossings in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community near the main entrances at the three sites.

The progress flag incorporates the rainbow flag, with the inclusion of the transgender flag and additional stripes to represent marginalised people of colour, and those living with, affected by or lost to AIDS within the LGBTQ+ community.

All these additions to the original rainbow flag improve visible representation within the LGBTQ+ community and aim to challenge the stigma these groups have and continue to face.

Each crossing was repainted as part of the existing maintenance programme, and the design is in line with Department for Transport guidance and keeps the traditional black and white zebra crossing element in the centre.

Barry Jenkins, Director of Finance and Digital at ULHT and the executive sponsor of the PRIDE+ Staff Network, said: “Our new rainbow crossings help to represent the Trust’s commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion and highlight our values that our patients and staff will be treated with respect and compassion regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“We know that the LGBTQ+ community have been more likely to face barriers in accessing services or sometimes mask their identity for fear of discrimination, and proudly displaying a visible reminder of our ally-ship is an important way to encourage our staff and patients to bring their whole identity to our hospitals if they choose to.”

A recent Stonewall survey found that one in seven LGBT people (14 percent) have avoided treatment for fear of discrimination, and one in five LGBT (18 percent) have been target of negative comments or conduct from colleagues within the last year of the report.

Alison Marriott, who leads on Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at ULHT, said: “I’m incredibly proud of the work we have been doing in our hospitals to support inclusion and ensure health care and career opportunities within ULHT are accessible to all. But it’s still important to break down the barriers which prevent people walking through the door, not just in Pride month, but all year round.

“For many, the rainbow is a symbol of hope, compassion and joy. The incorporation of the progress flag will make a huge positive impact to the wellbeing of our patients and colleagues, especially if they have previously had bad experiences when accessing services or at work.”

