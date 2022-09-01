Try this wheely great new cycling initiative

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zoe Myall, of Wellness Lincs.

Zoe Myall, who runs fitness business Wellness Lincs, is offering free guided leisure cycle rides for women in her role as a volunteer Breeze champion – an initiative by British Cycling to help women get out on their bikes in a supportive environment.

The rides will take in carefully-planned routes around Tattershall, Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and Billinghay.

Zoe said: “If you have a bike at home that you haven’t ridden in a while, or want to build your confidence in cycling – or simply want to join a friendly group and ride more, women of all abilities are welcome.

“Rides will be offered from five miles to around 15 miles, and you can book on a ride that suits you. We’ll always include a coffee stop!

“The rides will be non-competitive and are purely for enjoyment, while taking in the scenery and socialising.

"The benefits of cycling is not only increased fitness levels but also benefits mental health as you find yourselves surrounded by the natural environment and nature.”

Upcoming rides include a circular route from Tattershall Bridge to Woodhall Spa, along the scenic Water Rail Way, as well one from Billinghay to Walcott and back.