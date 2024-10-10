Two national awards recognise NHS commitment to supporting Armed Forces community

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lincolnshire Armed Forces Staff Network has scooped two awards at a national celebration event.

The chair of the United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) Armed Forces Staff Network, Steve Martin, has been recognised with an Outstanding Dedication Award at the Step into Health Awards.

The network itself also won the Transition Support Award for its work in helping service leavers join the NHS.

Step into Health held its 10-year celebration event at the House of Lords on Thursday 3 October. The event included accounts from people who have gone through the Step into Health programme and reflections on the programme's history and successes, as well as an awards ceremony.

Pictured (from left) Steve Martin, Joanne Quigley and Aaron Cooper with their awards.

Steve’s award was to celebrate a member of the Armed Forces community employed by an NHS organisation who has shown dedication and exceptionally contributed to their team or organisation’s culture.

Jacqui Bunce, the Armed Forces Lead for NHS Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) who nominated Steve said: “Steve is passionate and committed to the NHS and Armed Forces family. His mentorship and guidance help service leavers gain employment in the trust: he is there every step of the way.

“Steve is a devoted chair of the trust’s Armed Forces Staff Network, showing dedication and leadership to ensure the Armed Forces community has a space to share experiences, access support and find camaraderie. He has supported me in championing a systemwide approach to this work and I am delighted that his work has been recognised nationally.”

Steve, a Strategic Partnerships Manager and RAF veteran who lives in Corringham said: “There are over 160 organisations across the country who are signed up to Step into Health, so I am incredibly proud and humbled to receive this award.

“I completely understand this community, from both sides, so I really enjoy this role and making a difference in people’s lives when they need support with their careers.”

The Transition Support Award acknowledges an organisation that has provided exceptional support to military service leavers transitioning into NHS careers.

ULTH has supported over 135 service leavers; through engaging with them quickly, early, and often outside working hours, the trust highlighted opportunities for placements and guidance on roles available.

The trust regularly offers Step into Health insight days, which were recently expanded to become a Lincolnshire NHS wide event. These full-day events include a comprehensive itinerary that provides a complete understanding of the many facets of the NHS in Lincolnshire.

Service leavers are also supported in their roles, including through a robust staff network, policies to support staff in the Reserves or Cadet Forces Adult Volunteers, and inclusive events held throughout the year.

Caroline Landon, Group Chief Operating Officer and executive sponsor of the Armed Forces Staff Network, said: “It's an incredible achievement to gain two awards at this event, especially when there were only four awards in total.

“I admire and am grateful for Steve’s dedication and commitment to the Armed Forces community, especially as this role is in addition to his day job.

“I am privileged to sponsor the Armed Forces Staff Networks across Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group; they are going from strength to strength.”