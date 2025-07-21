UK's first rural and coastal health institute is launched in Mablethorpe

The UK’s first dedicated research centre that focuses on tackling health inequalities in rural and coastal communities has been launched in Mablethorpe.

It is said that such communities face unique challenges, including deprivation, climate-change impacts and reduced access to healthcare, leading to higher rates of preventable illness and shorter life-expectancy.

Across Lincolnshire, where there are 50 miles of coastline and significant rural populations, these problems are particularly acute.

So the Lincoln Institute for Rural and Coastal Health (LIRCH) has been opened by the University of Lincoln, with support from councils and other organisations.

Representatives and guests at the launch of the Lincoln Institute for Rural and Coastal Health (LIRCH) in Mablethorpe.

The official launch took place at the Campus for Future Living on Stanley Avenue in Mablethorpe, which is a new community-focused health and innovation hub, opened earlier this year by East Lindsey District Council.

Backed by a £10.9 million grant from the Research England initiative, LIRCH was established in January to deliver integrated research aimed at addressing health inequalities in rural and coastal areas.

Its mission is to create solutions that are shaped by and for communities in Lincolnshire but are also of national significance.

The main speakers at the launch were Professor Mark Gussy, director of LIRCH, and Claire Woodward, director of community investment at Acis Group, a housing association which is a community charity in the region, based in Gainsborough.

Prof Gussy said: “The LIRCH team has already spent years working with, and for, residents, communities, neighbourhood teams, primary care networks, local organisations, and district and town councils – the people who actually live and work in the dispersed, distanced and periphery places.

“They are the holders of the local knowledge and wisdom that will take the institute's work beyond the constraints of traditional health and wellbeing ways of working to deliver research that listens and impact that lasts.”

Special guest at the event was Professor Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, who became well known across the country during the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Prof Whitty said: “While coastal areas include some of England’s most beautiful and historically important places, a high proportion of the worst health and wellbeing outcomes are concentrated in coastal communities, and demographic trends tell us that the associated challenges in coastal areas will only increase.

“I am very pleased that the University of Lincoln has launched the UK’s first dedicated research institute focusing on such an important area.

"I am delighted to see so many from across health, academia and the local community come together to support this important work.”