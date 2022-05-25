UPDATE: Changes to key services at Lincolnshire hospitals unanimously approved

The future of Grantham and District Hospital and other centres in the county will be decided today.

The NHS Clinical Commissioning Board met this morning to discuss recommendations for a series of plans covering Orthopaedic surgery, Urgent and Emergency Care in Grantham, Acute Medical beds and Stroke services.

NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group launched a 12 week public consultation last year and this morning’s meeting outlined the rigorous procedure taken to arrive at the recommendations.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses say the changes will result in better access to urgent and emergency care, shorter waiting times, fewer cancellations of planned procedures and better retention of staff.

The changes include:

Grantham and District Hospital A&E department to become a 24/7 urgent treatment centre – Bosses say that the change would mean that around 97% of patients currently seen by the A&E would continue to be treated, and access overall would increase. They say the “few” patients with the highest level of need would receive care in the most appropriate and safest place for them,

The hospital would also see its acute and community beds integrated together – meaning the vast majority of patients in acute medical beds would then be able to be treated in the same hospital. This would be safer and more comprehensive and enable greater integration with community health and care services while reducing pressure on Lincoln and Pilgrim Hospital, explain health leaders.

Grantham will be a “Centre of Excellence” for planned Orthopaedic surgery, with unplanned operations going instead to Lincoln and Pilgrim Hospital – A pilot scheme has already demonstrated how this would work. Bosses say this would reduce cancellations of planned operations, leading to a knock on reduction of waiting lists, as well as creating a more attractive service to retain staff. As part of the plans Louth would also become a dedicated day centre.

Stroke services would be centralised at Lincoln – This would remove the service from Boston, but bosses say it will create another “Centre of Excellence”. They hope the change will reflect a similar move with heart attacks a number of years ago which bosses said has made a positive impact.