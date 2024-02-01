VIDEO: Chris's 'brainwave' for husband Bob launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Back in November, it was announced that Chris Suich, wife of former East Lindsey District Council head of Leisure and Tourism Bob Suich, was setting up a new care pack in Bob's name called Bob's Brainwaves, which can be distributed out to families and carers of those living with dementia.

After receiving a huge amount of support for this initiative, including from Louth & Horncastle MP and Health Secretary Victoria Atkins, Chris officially launched Bob’s Brainwaves on Wednesday (January 31) at the Trinity Centre in Louth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I wanted to offer this support to others as when Bob was first diagnosed, we had no idea what support was out there and this is everything that I found useful,” Chris explained.

The Bob's Brainwaves team, from left: Pat King, Chris Suich, Jayne Pegg, and Jane Berni.

​”As a carer, you have no time to yourself to go searching through websites to find what forms you need to fill out and you may not have a printer at home, so this is all the help and information we found helpful in one easy pack.”

Bob’s Brainwaves’ packs would include necessary forms needed to apply for funding and help including blue badge parking applications, DVLA forms, attendance allowance, and the Herbert Protocol.

There is also information of local groups and organisations that can offer support, and even activities to keep the brainwaves of someone living with dementia ticking over, as well as widgits to help with communication.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris said at the launch: “There’s all sorts of things that helped us on our way. I did lots of signage around the house, when Bob didn’t know where the toilet was or where we ate, we had signs everywhere and devised snap games about Arsenal players as he was a mad Arsenal fan.

Chris Suich speaking at the launch of Bob's Brainwaves.

"The pack is a journey of our experience and I’m hoping it helps everyone feel the load is a little bit lighter when they get that diagnosis and hoping everyone has access to a pack to help them.”

The launch was attended by dignitaries including East Lindsey District and Lincolnshire County Councillors, Mayor Julia Simmons, and members of Age UK and many other community groups.

There was also musical entertainment by the Lost Chord UK, a charity dedicated to improving the quality of life for people living with dementia through interactive music sessions, and Widget spokesman Rebecca Lynch described the widget created for the Bob’s Brainwaves, with more than 40 different resources including games, activities, helping with routines, and songs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun William Gray said it was “fabulous” what Chris has achieved in Bob’s name:

Rebecca Lynch of Widgit describes the resources available for Bob's Brainwaves.

"She has all this learned experience of what she has been through with her husband, and all the small things that have helped and made a huge difference to their lives she has brought to Bob’s Brainwaves.

"She’s been an absolute powerhouse.”

These sentiments were echoed by Louth & Horncastle MP Victoria Atkins, who was unable to attend the launch.

In a statement read out at the event, she extended her “heartfelt congratulations” to Chris and the committee for their hard work, and that she hoped the service will provide “meaningful support to people in the community with dementia” and that the resources in the pack will “help provide assistance to those who need it the most”.