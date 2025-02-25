Village GP appeal to patients not to miss their appointments

Metheringham's Church Walk Surgery. Photo: Google Streetview

Supporters of a village GP surgery are again appealing to patients not to miss their planned appointments.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Patient Participation Group for Church Walk Surgery in Metheringham is leading the campaign to avoid wasting valuable appointments that could be given to other patients in need or free up staff time.

Trevor Pepper from the grop explained: “Imagine two single decker buses of the type used between Metheringham and Lincoln with all seats filled. That’s a similar number of people who missed their appointments at Church Walk Surgery in December 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s 92 people in the month of December alone who failed to tell the surgery they couldn’t attend so causing the loss of precious clinicians’ time. It also means lengthier waits for other people as later appointments are artificially delayed.”

Mr Pepper went on: “Not only that but of the 92 missed appointments 39 were for blood tests. The surgery has capacity for a limited number of such tests and ensures slots are fully utilised. Once that ceiling has been reached patients have no alternative but to travel to hospital to get a blood test. Missed blood test appointments therefore result in significant inconvenience to other patients who have to travel to hospital unnecessarily.”

If you are unable to attend a planned appointment then you are advised to please let the surgery know so the appointment can be reallocated.

The surgery’s phone system has recently been updated which reduces queueing time and makes contact with the surgery quicker and easier.