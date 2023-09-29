Virtual dementia tour comes to Rasen
CLIP, a part of the Acis Group, is hosting the Virtual Dementia Tour at the Festival Hall in Caistor Road on Friday, October 6.
The Virtual Dementia Tour is a globally recognised, scientifically and medically proven method that allows participants to step into the shoes of someone living with dementia.
The experience helps people gain a real understanding of the small changes that can be made in practices
and environments to significantly enhance the lives of individuals with dementia.
A spokesman for Clip said: “The Virtual Dementia Tour, a life-changing experience that offers a unique perspective on dementia. It is an extraordinary opportunity for the community to gain valuable insights into the world of dementia and make a positive impact on the lives of those affected within our care homes.”
There will be three sessions taking place – 9.30am to noon; 12.15pm to 2.45pm and 3pm to 5.30pm.
Sessions are free of charge, but spaces are limited, so booking is essential.
To reserve a place, call 01507 473325 or email [email protected].
The virtual dementia tour coincides with the monthly memory cafe held in the Festival Hall from 10am to noon, which is open to all.