Visitor booking system re-opens at Lincolnshire hospitals - no need for proof of negative lateral flow test

Tomorrow (Friday, April 29), an updated risk-based approach to allowing visitors onto wards at hospitals run by the United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT) came into effect.

Under the approach, all inpatient areas hold a classification of low, medium or high risk, based on patient conditions and infection prevention and control measures.

For each level, different visiting arrangements are in place. In low risk areas, up to two people can visit a six or eight-bedded bay at a time (three for a 12-bedded bay), but in medium risk areas it is never more than one, and in high risk areas it is only allowed under exceptional circumstances and following a risk assessment.

All visits need to be booked in advance by calling the relevant ward.

Visitors will be asked to wear a hospital-provided face mask throughout their time on site, but are no longer required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test.

They will also be asked to complete a quick questionnaire to check they do not have any of the recognised symptoms of Covid-19. Any who do, will be advised not to attend.

Director of Nursing at ULHT Dr Karen Dunderdale said: “We understand how valuable visiting is to our patients and their loved ones and have worked incredibly hard to make this possible in a way that is as safe as can be for our patients, their visitors and our staff.

The hospital trust adds there may be local rules in place in individual areas, depending upon the environment, and patients and visitors are asked to speak to the ward directly for information.