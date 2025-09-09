Volunteer doctors and paramedics join forces with medical service to boost critical care in the East Midlands

EMICS and CMS cars

Two Nottingham-based medical organisations have announced a new partnership to strengthen frontline care, expand response capacity, and improve outcomes for patients.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme (EMICS), the independent charity providing hospital-level care at the scene of emergencies, has partnered with Central Medical Services (CMS) to increase its operational capabilities including providing an additional critical care car, ordering drugs and restocking medical bags.

In 2024, its volunteer doctors responded to 954 life-threatening “red” calls, an average of three emergencies every day, bringing lifesaving interventions such as performing emergency roadside surgeries or restarting hearts before patients reach hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With one EMICS critical care car already based at Highfields Fire Station, CMS will loan an additional critical care car to EMICS, enabling the charity to attend more callouts and reach patients faster. CMS will also contribute practical support including logistical expertise.

EMICS working in partnership with CMS

EMICS currently supports communities across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Northamptonshire, Leicestershire, and Lincolnshire.

EMICS Chair of Trustees, Dr Matt Woods said the move, which would see the organisation still retaining their independence, would deliver "the best care possible care to more patients than before".

Dr Woods added: "As we take forward this new collaborative approach, we look forward to working with CMS, forging new working relationships and sharing best practices. Importantly, EMICS remains entirely independent and continues to rely 100% on public donations. CMS’s support provides vital practical help without changing our financial independence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Johnson from CMS said: "At CMS, we share EMICS’ commitment to delivering lifesaving care and we believe patients should always be at the heart of decision-making. By providing vehicles and operational support, we are proud to enable EMICS volunteers to do what they do best, saving lives in the communities we all serve."