Volunteers needed for Marie Curie's Christmas appeal

​An ​end of life charity is calling for people to give a few hours of their time to help bring care, comfort and joy this Christmas.

Marie Curie volunteers collecting Christmas donations.

Marie Curie needs volunteers in Lincolnshire to volunteer to don a festive hat and take to their local supermarket to collect donations for its Christmas Appeal to ensure everyone experiencing death, dying or bereavement should be able to have the best Christmas possible

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

But the charity is dependent on public donations so that the charity’s nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care in the comfort of the patient’s home.

Lauren Alexander, Marie Curie senior community fundraiser for Lincolnshire, said: “Christmas can be challenging for many, and we know many homes are affected by the cost of living. We appreciate every donation, of any size.

"For families experiencing dying, death, or bereavement, Christmas can often feel overwhelming, so we want to make sure our Hospice Care at Home and free Information and Support services are there to spread care, comfort, and joy for even more people in Lincolnshire this Christmas.

“If you are interested in helping us, we’d love to hear from you! Volunteering is a great way to meet new people in your local area, and to help get you into the Christmas spirit.”

