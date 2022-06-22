Vulnerable people in Lincolnshire urged to get spring booster jab as COVID cases rise

Over-75s and people with a weakened immune system have been urged to get a spring booster vaccine as cases of COVID-19 have begun to rise again in the region.

The Office for National Statistics has reported an increase in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID, likely caused by infections compatible with Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Data from the UK Health Security Agency has also revealed hospital admission rates are already increasing, although admission to intensive care units remains low.

United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust today (Wednesday) have 47 patients with COVID-19 admitted, last Wednesday they had 20 patients with COVID-19 and the week before had 13 patients with COVID-19.

In the last 7 days, 903 people were admitted to hospital with COVID in the Midlands and a total of 5,129 COVID cases were reported in the East Midlands.

People aged 75 and over and all individuals aged 12 years and over who are immunosuppressed are advised to receive a Spring booster dose of the vaccine if they have not had a booster since March 21.

In Lincolnshire, the NHS vaccination teams are still operating around the county, with a particular focus on pop-up walk-in vaccination sessions, that allow people to simply turn up – without an appointment – and get their covid vaccination.“The pop-up vaccination sessions continue to prove really popular with people around Lincolnshire, particularly the sessions we are running using our vaccination bus,” explains Rebecca Neno, Director of Covid and Influenza Vaccination Programmes, NHS Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“They represent the ultimate in flexibility, since you don’t need to make an appointment to get vaccinated at one of our pop-ups. Provided you are eligible we will be only too happy to give you your vaccination. You can find out more, including the latest locations, by visiting our website www.lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grabajab”

Of course, for those who prefer the certainty of an appointment, there is still the option to book online via the National Booking System or by calling 119.

“We’re still offering the spring boosters to people aged 75 and over, as well as to those who are immunosuppressed, and we’re also continuing with the ‘evergreen offer’ of first, second and booster vaccinations for people who haven’t already had them,” adds Rebecca.

“With this in mind, there are a couple of things to remember. Firstly, getting vaccinated is still the best way to gain the maximum protection from covid. Secondly, you will need around three months for your immune system to gain the full benefit from being vaccinated.

The message is to get your booster now, as you need three months for the maximum protection to kick in, ready for September when the situation, in terms of covid case numbers, could look different by then. It also would mean those vulnerable people have left the right length of interval ready for the next booster campaign in the autumn.

The covid vaccination bus has been very busy since it arrived around a month ago on loan from Lincolnshire County Council, and it will be on-site during the Lincolnshire Show (Wednesday and Thursday June 22-23), offering people the chance to talk to NHS staff about the covid vaccination.

“We’re really pleased to be back at the Lincolnshire Show again for the first time in a few years, with our partners at Lincolnshire County Council. The bus will not be giving vaccinations during the show, but our team will be able to help signpost you to one of our pop-up vaccination sessions where you can get vaccinated or to the National Booking System where you can book your vaccination, as well as being able to answer any questions you may have about the vaccination,” comments Rebecca.

Roz Lindridge, the NHS England and NHS Improvement director responsible for overseeing the vaccination programme across the Midlands, said: “The vaccination programme has successfully kept thousands of people in our region from becoming seriously ill with COVID-19. Infection rates are rising again and it’s vital that those who are vulnerable ensure they have the maximum possible level of protection by getting their spring booster.

“If you are a family member, friend, or carer of someone who is eligible for the spring booster, I would encourage you to help ensure their appointment is booked and they receive their latest jab as soon as possible.

“It’s never too late for anyone to have their vaccine. Across the Midlands there is an ‘evergreen’ offer for COVID-19 vaccinations meaning anyone who has not yet been vaccinated is able to come forward at any time to start their vaccinations. This is especially important as we enter the summer season with all the travel implications for people who haven’t yet had their full course of vaccinations.”

The current list of pop-up locations, including those using the vaccination bus, can be found below and also at www.lincolnshireccg.nhs.uk/grabajab along with other information on the covid vaccination programme.

In addition, this Saturday and Sunday, there will be walk-in sessions for 5-11 year-olds and 12-15 year-olds at PRSA Mass Vaccination Centre, Boston:Saturday June 25:

5-11 year-olds 10am – 2pm

12-15 year-olds 8am – 12pm

Sunday June 26:

5-11 year-olds 8am – 4.30pm

12-15 year-olds 8am – 4.30pm

The vaccination teams will be running the following pop-up walk-in sessions:

Friday 24th June at Franklin Hall, Halton Road, Spilsby PE23 5LA, between 4pm and 5.30pm for 5-11 year-olds only.