Walking challenge raises £1,497 in memory of Mum

James Chatwin (centre) pictured with his brothers Dale (left) and Melvin (right) at Lindsey Lodge

James Chatwin raised a total of £1,497 in memory of his Mum, Terry Chatwin, who was cared for at Lindsey Lodge Hospice and Healthcare.

He completed his walks in all weathers, not missing a day of his challenge. His initial aim was to raise £1,100, but he soon surpassed his target.

“The number 11 has a special meaning to our family, particularly to Mum," James explained, "So I decided on her birthday, September 26, to start my challenge of 11,000 steps for 11 weeks. My challenge happened to end on December 11, which was a lovely coincidence.

“Everyone at Lindsey Lodge was absolutely brilliant with Mum and the whole family. Before she came to the Hospice, she wasn’t settled, and it was such a relief that she finally felt comfortable. Being at Lindsey Lodge gave Mum her dignity back.

“The staff at Lindsey Lodge couldn’t do enough for us, we always felt welcome and as difficult as it was losing Mum, we have really fond memories of her time there.

“I didn’t realise how big the challenge was until I started it, but I wore Mum's favourite colour blue and played Mr Blue Sky to keep me motivated.”

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone who kindly sponsored me and supported me during my challenge.”

Lindsey Lodge Fundraiser Sophie Boyd: “I’d like to say a big thank you to James on behalf of everyone at Lindsey Lodge. What he has achieved is incredible, and a touching tribute to his Mum.

“Every penny he’s raised will go towards ensuring other patients and their families receive our specialist care and services when they need it most.”