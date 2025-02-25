Warning as norovirus affects region

Hospital infection experts are advising people to stay away from hospital if they have symptoms of a highly contagious virus.

Hospitals throughout the country continue to see an increase in patients with norovirus, which causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and stomach pain.

Norovirus can affect people of all ages and thrives in closed environments such as hospitals, care homes and schools. Older or frail people and those with underlying health conditions are at particular risk from Norovirus.

Now, the Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Team at Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group, is advising people to stay away from any hospital or care facility if they have any symptoms or are feeling unwell.

Deputy Director Infection Prevention and Control, Natalie Vaughan, said: “By taking simple precautions like washing your hands with soap and water after using the bathroom and before eating or preparing food can prevent you catching the virus in the first place.

“If you do have any symptoms or feel unwell for any other reason, please help us by staying away from our hospitals and not visiting relatives or loved ones until 72 hours after your symptoms have stopped.

“If you have a hospital appointment but develop symptoms, please contact the number on your appointment letter to reschedule.”

The virus is transmitted by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into close contact with someone already infected with norovirus. It is resilient and can survive on surfaces for days or even weeks, which makes it easy to spread from person to person.

Symptoms including the sudden onset of nausea, vomiting, watery diarrhoea, stomach cramps, low-grade fever and muscle pain usually start within 12 to 48 hours of coming into contact with the virus and can last for one to three days.

Although most normally healthy people recover without medical treatment, the illness can be severe for young children, older adults and individuals with weakened immune systems due to the risk of dehydration.