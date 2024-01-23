Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emily Bennett of Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce was visiting the Waddington HQ of the charity yesterday (Monday) and captured video footage as the helicopter took off with the Red Arrows’ synchro pair practising a ‘heart-felt’ maneouvre overhead.

The aerobatic display team are stationed just across the other side of the A15 at RAF Waddington and the air ambulance charity’s PR and Communications Manager, Linda Patrick commented: “The Red Arrows practice daily around our base but it is hard to capture an image as good as this!!

“Thought you may like to see this wonderful video that Emily Bennett of Lincs Chamber of Commerce took.”

The Red Arrows synchro pair in action rehearsing above the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance base at Waddington. (Emily Bennett)

Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance experienced its busiest year on record in 2023, responding to 1,771 missions in 12 months.

The charity’s crews of pilots, doctors and paramedics responded to 541 missions in Nottinghamshire, 1,044 in Lincolnshire and the remaining 181 in the surrounding counties.

Teams from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and The Red Arrows will face each other on January 25 in a charity football match.

The two teams will be taking each other on for the first time at Sleaford Town Football Club’s ground, Eslaforde Park, in Boston Road.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm.

The fire service team is made up of crew members from all over the county who join in sports for their mental health and a break from the stress of work.

Player Kelvyn Brookes is a firefighter from Fulbeck, based at Gainsborough fire station.

He said: “With the Red Arrows being a big figure in Lincolnshire, it was great to arrange the game.”

The bar will be open before and after kick off.