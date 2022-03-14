‘We believe everyone should bring their whole selves to work’ – Lincolnshire health trust honoured as LGBTQ+ employer

The status now held by the Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation NHS Trust.

The Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust has received a Stonewall Gold award recognising its efforts to becoming an LGBTQ+ employer.

Trust chief executive and LGBT+ staff network executive sponsor Sarah Connery said: “I am delighted we’ve been recognised as a Gold employer. For us, it is so important that we are an organisation where our people feel welcome, respected and represented at work.

“We believe everyone should be able to bring their whole selves to work and this is a really great way in confirming our commitment to creating a culture where our LGBTQ+ colleagues can thrive.”

Liz Ward, director of programmes at Stonewall (she/her), said: “We spend so much of our time at work, and our career can be a huge part of how we define ourselves. Every single lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person should be able to be themself at work. From understanding how HR policies, such as parental leave, will affect them, to being reassured that they can speak openly about their lives and partners at the coffee machine, the impact of inclusive workplaces can be life-changing.