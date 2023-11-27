You can help to raise money for a vital charity close to the hearts of many in Louth, purely by donning your Christmas jumper.

Lily in her Christmas jumper.

Lily Harley passed away earlier this year after battling Grade 3 Ependymoma, a rare type of brain tumour, and her parents Emily Morton and Josh Harley launched Lily’s Rainbow Fund to raise money for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity in her memory (you can read a full tribute to Lily here).

Lily’s Fun Day took place in September to raise money for the fund, and Louth Community Panto will be raising money for the Rainbow Fund.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now you can do your bit to raise money in memory of Lily, by wearing your Christmas jumper this year, as Emily and Josh are appealing for help in bringing some extra cheer this Christmas to families affected by childhood brain tumours.

"For some, it is difficult, for some, it is a miracle. But no matter the circumstances, these families deserve some Christmas cheer,” they said.