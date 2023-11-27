Wear your Christmas jumper for Lily's appeal
Lily Harley passed away earlier this year after battling Grade 3 Ependymoma, a rare type of brain tumour, and her parents Emily Morton and Josh Harley launched Lily’s Rainbow Fund to raise money for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity in her memory (you can read a full tribute to Lily here).
Lily’s Fun Day took place in September to raise money for the fund, and Louth Community Panto will be raising money for the Rainbow Fund.
And now you can do your bit to raise money in memory of Lily, by wearing your Christmas jumper this year, as Emily and Josh are appealing for help in bringing some extra cheer this Christmas to families affected by childhood brain tumours.
"For some, it is difficult, for some, it is a miracle. But no matter the circumstances, these families deserve some Christmas cheer,” they said.
If your workplace would be interested in hosting a Christmas Jumper Day to raise money for Lily’s Rainbow Fund, simply choose a date for your event, create a JustGiving page, and then link it to the Lily’s Rainbow Fund campaign’s online fundraising page here.