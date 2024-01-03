Welcoming weekly wellbeing events

A Louth wellbeing centre enjoyed a fun festive period and there are hopes even more people will come along to events there in 2024.

The 'Lets Jive' team got people on their feet - including the Mayor

The St Barnabas Hospice Wellbeing Centre off the A16 Grimsby Road, opposite the Fairfield Estate, offers free, weekly wellbeing coffee mornings and Louth mayor, Julia Simmons, was one of those who enjoyed a visit by the Lets Jive team recently.

Mayor Simmons said: “It is lovely to get people together in this way – and Mike and Karen from Lets Jive were fantastic. You couldn’t help but tap your feet or even get up and join in. I hope seeing the fun being had will encourage even more people to come along to the weekly sessions.

“It is a good morning and, while Lets Jive won’t be there every week, there is always some entertainment or activity going on. It has a real good feel factor and what better way to spend a couple of hours?”

Louth Mayor Julia Simmons with just some of the volunteers who make things happen

The coffee mornings are held every Thursday, from 10am to noon, and are open to anyone to attend.

Fundraising officer for St Barnabas, Olivia Dexter, said: “All these events are organised by our volunteers, who do a fantastic job. We have a fantastic centre here and we want to show it off to even more members of our community, so come along for a cuppa.”