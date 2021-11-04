West Lindsey covid test service comes to an end

Covid test

In last week’s Rasen Mail we reported the service at the Festival Hall was ending that day (October 27), which was the information given at the time.

However, a spokesman for West Lindsey District Council has now told the Rasen Mail the service will remain in operation until next Wednesday, November 10.

They said: “This local provision was always expected to be temporary, eventually being naturally replaced by the vaccination and the national lateral flow testing universal offer via pharmacies.

“The testing site at West Lindsey Leisure Centre in Gainsborough will remain operational until Friday November 5, while the testing site at Festival Hall, Market Rasen, will remain operational until Wednesday, November 10.”

“Residents will instead be able to pick up Lateral Flow Testing Kits from their local pharmacies or via ordering kits online.

“The PCR Testing site in Gainsborough will remain open as normal for those with Covid-19 symptoms.”

○You can find out where your local kit collection points are by visiting the NHS website – https://maps.test-and-trace.nhs.uk/

According to the latest government data for West Lindsey, 64 new people had a confirmed positive test result reported on Monday, November 1.

Between October 26 and November 1, 554 people had a confirmed positive test result.

This shows a decrease of 10.6 percent compared to the previous seven days.