NHS guidance on cosmetic surgery abroad explained after British mum dies during 'Brazilian butt lift' surgery
- 150,000 Britons travel to Turkey for cosmetic surgery every year.
- No surgery comes without risk, with the number of surgeries carried out in the UK to correct cosmetic procedures received abroad increasing by 94% in the last three years.
- More worryingly 28 British people have died as a result of cosmetic surgery in Turkey since 2019 according to the Foreign Office.
- Whilst in August, a 38-year-old British mum died after a ‘Brazilian butt lift surgery’ in Turkey.
Every year 150,000 Britons travel to Turkey to access cosmetic surgery. There are many reasons why people decide to go abroad for cosmetic procedures, from cheaper costs to quicker waiting times.
No surgery comes without risks, with questions over who picks up the cost of post-op complications and the number of surgeries to correct cosmetic procedures carried out abroad in the UK increasing by 94% in the last three years according to BAAPS.