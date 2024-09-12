Here’s what you need to know 🤧

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students are returning to university campuses across the UK.

At the beginning of the new term many students experience the dreaded ‘fresher’s flu’.

Symptoms can be similar to other illnesses so it’s important that if you feel unwell you are informed.

Before starting university the UKHSA has warned all students to check their meningitis vaccination status.

The beginning of a new university year will see a wave of students travel across the UK to mingle together for the first time.

This can be the ideal breeding ground for colds and flus to thrive, with the dreaded fresher’s flu often impacting students within their first few weeks of term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The symptoms of fresher’s flu can also be caused by other illnesses such as Covid or even meningitis, which although rare can be life-threatening. The UKHSA has warned all students to check their vaccination status before starting university as the latest data has revealed that one in eight new students remain unprotected.

The symptoms of freshers flu are similar to that of a bad cold. (Photo: Pexels/Edward Jenner) | Pexels/Edward Jenner

Here is everything you need to know about fresher’s flu, the signs and symptoms, how to avoid getting it and how long it can last.

What is fresher’s flu?

Despite its name fresher’s flu is not actually flu, but instead is the name given to the group of common colds and bugs that new students will experience during their first few weeks of university. Students travel from across the UK to study and live together in close communal quarters, creating the ideal situation for germs to spread quickly.

What are the symptoms of fresher’s flu?

Fresher’s flu symptoms don’t tend to be as severe as the flu, according to Patient.info, they can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

a sore throat

a stuffy or runny nose

a cough

feeling weak or tired

a headache

a high temperature (fever)

feeling sick (nauseous)

a reduced appetite

How long does fresher’s flu last?

How long the symptoms of fresher’s flu last will vary, GP Hana Patel explains to Patient.info that cold and flu symptoms tend to last for up to two weeks, adding: "usually our bodies can fight off the infection within three to four days."

If you are still experiencing symptoms of fresher’s flu after two weeks or you find your symptoms have gotten worse its important that you seek medical attention and visit your GP or university health centre.

How can you avoid getting fresher’s flu?

Remember the days of Covid? Germs spread through coughs and sneezes so the best way to avoid getting freshers flu is to practice safe hygiene measures, think hand sanitiser, washing your hands regularly and staying home if you feel unwell.

GOV.UK advises students should:

wash your hands often with warm water and soap

use tissues to trap germs when you cough or sneeze

bin used tissues as quickly as possible

If you suspect you have a cold or a flu, you should avoid close contact with people to prevent spreading the infection until you feel better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is it fresher’s flu?

The symptoms of fresher’s flu are similar to other infections including Covid, so it’s important that if you develop cold or flu-like symptoms that you take a Covid test to rule it out.

Before going to university, the UKHSA has warned students to check their meningitis and measles vaccination status. With the latest data revealing that one in eight new students going to college or university this year remain unprotected from meningitis, which although rare can be life-threatening.

If you suspect you have been exposed to or have the symptoms of meningitis it’s vital that you seek medical attention right away by calling 999 for an ambulance or attending your nearest A&E department.

We want to hear from you! Have you ever experienced fresher’s flu? Have your say in our comment section.