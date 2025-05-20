What’s good for the heart is good for the brain – lifestyle tips to reduce your risk of dementia

Up to 45% of dementia cases could be prevented and Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), the county’s main NHS provider of mental health and dementia services, is sharing helpful lifestyle changes you can start today.

944,000 people have been diagnosed with dementia in the UK, including 1 in 11 people over the age of 65. Dementia Action Week this week is the perfect opportunity to take positive steps towards better health and understand the risk factors which can contribute to an increased risk of developing dementia.

Getting older doesn’t mean you will get dementia, and dementia does not exclusively affect older people. People in their 30s, 40s, and 50s have also been diagnosed. Dementia in people under 65 is known as young onset dementia and accounts for around 9% of cases.

Even small changes you make, sustained over time, have long-term benefits for your physical and mental health. Remember, what’s good for the heart is good for the brain.

Dementia modifiable risk factors

Risk factors to be aware of include:

Alcohol consumption

Diabetes

Smoking

Lack of social contact

Hearing loss

Uncorrected vision loss

Air pollution

Physical inactivity

Traumatic brain injuries

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Obesity and poor diet

Depression and sleep problems

Lack of education

Gina Thompson, Dementia Transformation Programme Lead, said: “While no single behaviour is guaranteed to prevent dementia and genetics play a part, our lifestyle choices have a profound impact on brain health.

“For example, getting an NHS Health Check, testing your hearing and sight regularly, moving more and having a healthy diet can make a huge difference to your brain’s health both now and in the future.

“Only through research can we understand what causes dementia diseases, develop effective treatments and improve the care of those living with dementia. We need more people with and without dementia to take part in vital studies.”

If you sign up to Join Dementia Research, the information you provide is used to match you to studies you may be able to take part in, both online, nationally and in your local area.

To read more about dementia prevention and find useful resources about leading a healthy lifestyle, visit the LPFT website at www.lpft.nhs.uk/dementia-prevention. To sign up to Join Dementia Research, visit www.joindementiaresearch.nihr.ac.uk.

