What’s good for the heart is good for the brain – lifestyle tips to reduce your risk of dementia

By LPFT Communications
Contributor
Published 20th May 2025, 12:28 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 12:32 BST
Up to 45% of dementia cases could be prevented and Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (LPFT), the county’s main NHS provider of mental health and dementia services, is sharing helpful lifestyle changes you can start today.

944,000 people have been diagnosed with dementia in the UK, including 1 in 11 people over the age of 65. Dementia Action Week this week is the perfect opportunity to take positive steps towards better health and understand the risk factors which can contribute to an increased risk of developing dementia.

Most Popular

Getting older doesn’t mean you will get dementia, and dementia does not exclusively affect older people. People in their 30s, 40s, and 50s have also been diagnosed. Dementia in people under 65 is known as young onset dementia and accounts for around 9% of cases.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Even small changes you make, sustained over time, have long-term benefits for your physical and mental health. Remember, what’s good for the heart is good for the brain.

Dementia modifiable risk factorsplaceholder image
Dementia modifiable risk factors

Risk factors to be aware of include:

  • Alcohol consumption
  • Diabetes
  • Smoking
  • Lack of social contact
  • Hearing loss
  • Uncorrected vision loss
  • Air pollution
  • Physical inactivity
  • Traumatic brain injuries
  • High blood pressure
  • High cholesterol
  • Obesity and poor diet
  • Depression and sleep problems
  • Lack of education

Gina Thompson, Dementia Transformation Programme Lead, said: “While no single behaviour is guaranteed to prevent dementia and genetics play a part, our lifestyle choices have a profound impact on brain health.

“For example, getting an NHS Health Check, testing your hearing and sight regularly, moving more and having a healthy diet can make a huge difference to your brain’s health both now and in the future.

Heart and brain connection campaign graphicplaceholder image
Heart and brain connection campaign graphic

“Only through research can we understand what causes dementia diseases, develop effective treatments and improve the care of those living with dementia. We need more people with and without dementia to take part in vital studies.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you sign up to Join Dementia Research, the information you provide is used to match you to studies you may be able to take part in, both online, nationally and in your local area.

To read more about dementia prevention and find useful resources about leading a healthy lifestyle, visit the LPFT website at www.lpft.nhs.uk/dementia-prevention. To sign up to Join Dementia Research, visit www.joindementiaresearch.nihr.ac.uk.

Related topics:NHSPeopleDementia
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice