The Lincolnshire Talking Therapies team is inviting people to join them at various locations across the county on Time to Talk Day, the nation’s biggest annual mental health conversation which encourages friends, families, communities, and workplaces to come together to talk, listen, and change lives.

The Lincolnshire Talking Therapies team provide a free and confidential talking therapy service for anyone aged 16 or over, and will be hosting pop-up stands around the county to talk to people about how the service can help.

Claire Hancox, Service Manager, said: “Talking has such a positive effect on people’s mental health and wellbeing. Whether it is about mental health problems or simply catching up with an old friend, starting a conversation is absolutely vital.

“It could be a coffee, a meal, a walk or a message. That call or meeting might be the first chance someone has had to really share how they’re feeling.”

The Lincolnshire Talking Therapies will be at the following locations on Thursday:

 Louth Library, 9.30am – 2pm

 Morrisons in Grantham, 9.30am – 3.30pm

 Skegness Library, 10am – 2pm

 The Source in Sleaford, 10am – 2pm

 Waterside Shopping Centre in Lincoln, 9am – 5pm