Whilst you’re Bank Holiday shopping, stock up your medicine cabinet

This is the time of year when a lot of us are busy shopping for the Easter Holidays, planning get-togethers and holiday travel. Whilst you’re out, why not also think about stocking up on medicine cabinet essentials to make sure you’re prepared for the bank holiday weekend?

People often turn up at hospitals with minor illnesses and injuries that could often be better treated more quickly elsewhere, or at home.

Your local pharmacist can offer you free health advice at any time, and no appointment is necessary. From coughs and colds to aches and pains, they can give you expert help on everyday illnesses and answer questions about prescribed and over the counter medicines.

All year round, pharmacists can also advise on healthy eating, obesity and giving up smoking and have private areas where you can talk in confidence.

So, before the holiday schedule gets too hectic, check your medicine cabinet and make sure you have the following basics:

Your usual painkillers

Cold and flu remedies

Anti-diarrhoea medicine

Oral rehydration salts

Indigestion remedies

Plasters

Bandages

Thermometer

Tissues

If you are already taking other medication, check first with your pharmacist to make sure the medicines are right for you.

Check any medicines already in your medicines cabinet are still okay to use. If any medicines are past their use-by date, don’t take them and return them to your local pharmacy for safe disposal.

If you need repeat prescriptions for your regular medicines, ensure that you order these in plenty of time. Check opening times for your GP surgery and remember to collect your prescription before the holiday period.