Whilst you’re Bank Holiday shopping, stock up your medicine cabinet
People often turn up at hospitals with minor illnesses and injuries that could often be better treated more quickly elsewhere, or at home.
Your local pharmacist can offer you free health advice at any time, and no appointment is necessary. From coughs and colds to aches and pains, they can give you expert help on everyday illnesses and answer questions about prescribed and over the counter medicines.
All year round, pharmacists can also advise on healthy eating, obesity and giving up smoking and have private areas where you can talk in confidence.
So, before the holiday schedule gets too hectic, check your medicine cabinet and make sure you have the following basics:
- Your usual painkillers
- Cold and flu remedies
- Anti-diarrhoea medicine
- Oral rehydration salts
- Indigestion remedies
- Plasters
- Bandages
- Thermometer
- Tissues
If you are already taking other medication, check first with your pharmacist to make sure the medicines are right for you.
Check any medicines already in your medicines cabinet are still okay to use. If any medicines are past their use-by date, don’t take them and return them to your local pharmacy for safe disposal.
If you need repeat prescriptions for your regular medicines, ensure that you order these in plenty of time. Check opening times for your GP surgery and remember to collect your prescription before the holiday period.