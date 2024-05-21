Wolds Tractor Run ready to roll

The 2023 fundraising Wolds Tractor Run. Photo: Derek Bell

​Tractors of all shapes and sizes are being urged to join a fundraising trundle run through the Wolds to raise money for a vital cause.

Now in its 16th year, the annual fundraising Wolds Tractor Run is set to take place on Sunday June 9, once again raising money for Marie Curie.

The event was founded in 2007 by Paula Bruntlett and her husband Gordon, and following Gordon’s death in 2017, his colleague Pete Cook stepped in to support Paula with running the event.

This year, the run will be in memory of Paula’s son, Derek, and will be organised by Pete’s daughter Megan Hammond along with Marie Curie’s Louth Fundraising Group.

The route will see the tractors setting off from Caudwell’s Yard and heading through the Wolds, taking in Caistor, Nettleton, and Binbrook.

Following the run, all the tractors will be attending the Open Farm Sunday event at Stainton Le Vale.

Tractors participating in the event will meet at Caudwell’s Yard in Wolds from 7am.

Each tractor should be licensed, and then on arrival should be registered and ready to depart by 10am.

Tractor entries will cost £15 each with no charge for passengers.

Each paid entry includes a carvery bun upon arrival at Stainton Le Vale.